If you’re in the mood for some ‘Ace Of Spades’ check out a cover of the Motörhead banger by none other than Corey Taylor.

Between promoting his much-anticipated solo album CMFT, calling out people on both sides of the political aisle, calling out anti-maskers and telling them “fuck you,” and tearing into Donald Trump, the Slipknot frontman is a pretty busy bloke these days.

So it’s quite impressive that Taylor managed to find the time to perform an absolutely bonkers cover of ‘Ace Of Spades’ with his solo band.

WWE COO Triple H shared this cover on Twitter, writing: “Can’t thank [Corey Taylor] enough for lending his new track ‘Culture Head’ off the his new album CMFT (OUT TOMORROW!) as the #NXTLOUD theme for #NXTTakeOver: 31 … but this one is for Lem… #AceOfSpades.”

This is hardly the first time Corey Taylor has covered ‘Ace Of Spades’ as he’s performed the Motörhead song several time over the years and is a big fan of both the band and the late Lemmy Kilmister, but it’s always entertaining to see the Slipknot singer bash this cover out in his usual high-energy manner.

This ‘Ace Of Spades’ cover serves as a pretty tasty appetiser for the release of his solo album CMFT, which is scheduled to come out today (Friday, October 2nd).

To launch his album, Taylor will be playing The Forum in Los Angeles on Friday, October 2nd (Saturday, October 3rd, for us) in what will be a global livestream concert called Forum Or Against ‘Em.

This pay-per-view event will be a full arena production with all the usual pyrotechnic bells and whistles expected from Corey Taylor, and those tuning in will also have access to a special pre-show featuring exclusive footage and interviews.

Check out this Corey Taylor cover of ‘Ace Of Spades’ by Motörhead: