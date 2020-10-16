Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor is no stranger to tattoos but don’t ask him about ones for the face, especially if you’re Post Malone.

Corey Taylor is a man who has many opinions and fantastic stories.

One minute he could be calling out everyone on the political spectrum (especially Donald Trump) and the next he could be talking about that time he blew a heap on money on a pet store (and nearly killed everything in the process.

Those two worlds of opinion and funny stories collided once again when GQ decided to ask the Stone Sour frontman about his tattoos.

When the question of whether he’ll ever get a face tattoo came up, Taylor shook his head dismissively and dismissed the idea immediately before sharing an opinion about inking one’s face that’ll probably sting a little for those with face tattoos.

“Never… I get it, you know? But a face tattoo is no different than a nipple piercing from 20 years ago – 30 years ago anyway,” says Taylor.

“You end up looking like a shitty notebook from high school.”

Ouch, that’s gotta hurt if you’re a face tattoo aficionado like Post Malone and I’m not talking about getting needles jabbed into your face.

For what it’s worth, Post Malone’s decision to get his face inked comes from a “place of insecurity” rooted with his self-esteem, as he tells GQ: “I’m a ugly-ass motherfucker.”

“They [the face tattoos] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence – when it comes to my appearance.”

Dissing face tattoos wasn’t the only thing Taylor did as he also revealed the amusing story of his first tattoo, which he apparently have himself using a needle and Indian ink.

“My first tattoo, technically, I gave myself with needle and Indian ink in the basement of my grandmother’s house – such a dick,” recalls Taylor.

“Me and my friends would just sit there and we would just give ourselves these crappy little tattoos.”

“And I had ’em all the way up until I was about 19 – when I got my first real tattoo, and it’s such savage, early-’90s garbage that I can’t even tell you.”

So I guess the moral of the story is, uh, don’t give yourself a face tattoo? Maybe there is no moral in this story after all other than Corey Taylor doesn’t like face tattoos.

Check out Corey Taylor talking about tattoos, face or otherwise: