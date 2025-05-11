Dope Lemon’s latest album Golden Wolf, released on May 9th via BMG, has debuted in the top 10 of the ARIA Albums Chart this week.

Landing at #8, it marks the fifth studio album for Angus Stone under the Dope Lemon name and continues Stone’s streak of crafting hazy, groove-laden psych-pop that clearly still hits home with Aussie listeners. Dope Lemon will perform the album at shows in Fremantle, Melbourne, Barwon Heads, Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane, Wellington, and Auckland through July and August.

But while Dope Lemon’s Golden Wolf has made a strong impression, it’s Gracie Abrams who’s sitting at the very top. Touring Australia on the back of The Secret of Us, Abrams has returned to #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart for the week of May 12th, 2025, clearly surpassing her cult-favourite status and proving she’s officially entered her arena era.

Abrams’ tour continues across the country, with Melbourne dates on May 11, Adelaide on May 13, and Perth on May 16 and 17.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet holds steady at #2, followed by Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft at #3.

Elsewhere on the chart, UK icons Pink Floyd enter at #27 with Pink Floyd At Pompeii – MCMLXXII, a newly released live album which is available on vinyl for the very first time.

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart, Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” continues its reign at #1 for a seventh straight week. It’s now the longest-running #1 by a solo male artist since Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” in 2023.

Gracie Abrams also claims #2 on the Singles Chart with “That’s So True”, while Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” holds strong at #3.

Jessie Murph debuts at #31 with “Blue Strips”, fresh off her Coachella appearance and ahead of her upcoming Aussie visit. UK singer-songwriter Myles Smith also sees major movement, with “Stargazing” jumping from #49 to #29.

You can check out the full ARIA charts for this week here.