Back in 2020, deep into the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a skateboarding hero emerged: an Idaho man named Nathan Apodaca innocuously filmed himself skating to work while lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ and sipping on cran-raspberry juice, and one of the biggest TikTok trends ever was born.

Nathan’s been living the high life ever since, including being gifted a truckload of Ocean Spray, selling his original TikTok as an expensive NFT, and witnessing Fleetwood Mac’s own Lindsey Buckingham recreate his video.

Add making a track with Snoop Dogg to the list. Nathan – who goes by the moniker Doggface – has made his rapping debut alongside Snoop and producer Klypso, reimagine another big song from the 1970s, War’s ‘Low Rider’.

We’ve only been given a short snippet so far, but the clip still features a lot of weed (appropriately, the full music video is set for release on April 20th). Doggface raps sadly and repeatedly about having “no lighter”, while some of Snoop’s own weed products are given a sly promotion. The pair then hop into a car together for a ride.

Doggface and Snoop have evidently known each for a while now. Last October, the former wished the latter a happy birthday on Instagram, alongside a picture of the pair together.

“Happy Day Day to the Big Dogg it’s been a pleasure working with you meeting you an thanks for all the game you drop for my ears to listen too my dreams have become realities thanks to the kind KING heart you have my G stay blessed homie,” he captioned the post back then.

And Snoop isn’t the first major rap star that Doggface has teamed up with since gaining fame. He was spotted in L.A. with Wiz Khalifa in October 2020, smoking and bumping Wiz’s ‘Still Wiz’ track.

Check out ‘Low Rider’ (War sample) by Klypso, Snoop Dogg and Doggface: