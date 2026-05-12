A “huge” international act is locked in to perform at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium this September.

In an interview shared on the AFL website, Scott Fitzgerald, the general manager of the Docklands venue, confirmed that a high-profile concert will go ahead in the week of the final set for Saturday, September 26th.

“We’ll have a huge international artist here in Grand Final week. The artist has been here and has filmed themselves doing different things in the stadium, so they’re right into the whole stadium piece,” he said.

“It’s going to be another huge event that’s happening in Melbourne during the best week of the year, Grand Final week.”

In recent times, Marvel Stadium played host to a number of major gigs, including Oasis, Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga and Metallica, while this year will see more stars perform at the venue, including Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses and Robbie Williams.

“That says people are thinking of us about entertainment and global content and that is the way that people are now thinking of Marvel and celebrating it for what it is,” he said.

“The shift in the perception that it’s a place for people to come and be entertained is the thing we are most proud about.”

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Meanwhile, Kylie Minogue will make her AFL grand final debut as this year’s headliner.

Minogue will be the first Australian since 2021 to headline the event. Recent years have seen international stars including Robbie Williams, Snoop Dogg, Katy Perry, and KISS perform. In 2021, due to Covid restrictions, the Grand Final was played in Perth with a medley of Australian artists taking on the performance, including Baker Boy and Eskimo Joe.

“The AFL Grand Final at Melbourne’s one and only, forever iconic MCG? Yes please! As a Melburnian, I’m so excited to be coming home for the biggest day in the Aussie sporting calendar. I’ll not only be performing, but I’ll be one of 100,000 fans at the ‘G, watching the wonder that is footy.”

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ