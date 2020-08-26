Kanye West is in a bit of hot water after a company filed a lawsuit against the rapper over allegedly stealing tech for his Sunday Service gatherings.

According to TMZ, tech company MyChannel Inc. claims that Kanye partnered up with them in 2018 to help boost revenue for West’s Yeezy mechandise.

The company alleges that it worked with West for over six months on this partnership in exchange for a promise of a $10 million investment, and claims that it put 10,000 hours and $7 million of its own money into this project. Hell, the company even relocated its headquarters twice to make this thing with Kanye work.

However, MyChannel Inc. claims that Kanye pulled out of the partnership once the six months was over, alleging that West took the company’s confidential technology with him and used it to make millions on his Sunday Service gatherings.

Now MyChannel Inc. are suing Kanye for jacking their tech under the pretences of a business partnership and are reportedly seeking $20 million in damages. The rapper has not issued a statement in response to this lawsuit at the time of writing.

This lawsuit is the latest in what’s been a wild 2020 for Kanye West. In just this week alone, West has been accused of disrespecting Islam with his new shoe range and saw his already-faltering 2020 U.S. presidential campaign take another big hit after getting booted from the Wisconsin election ballot.

Then there was also the time when he rubbed rock fans the wrong way by inciting a debate over whether Guns N’ Roses or Nirvana are the better band, and became the butt of another internet pile on after revealing his grand plan of creating a Christian version of TikTok called “JESUS TOK.”

Kanye once said “I almost borderline being sued” because it’s the “only time” he can be himself. Seems like that quote has become a little prophetic in the most ironic of ways.

Check out ‘Wash Us In The Blood’ by Kanye West: