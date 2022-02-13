Prepare for those Oasis reunion rumours to restart yet again as Liam Gallagher has insisted the band “should never have split up.”

Every year since Oasis sensationally broke up in 2009 has been plagued by hopefully whispers about the band getting back together again, despite Liam and brother Noel definitely not being on good terms.

In a new interview with The Times, Liam decided to reopen the discourse. “I’d love Oasis to get back together,” he said. “If it happens, it happens. But I’m quite happy doing (my solo career).”

Liam added: “We should never have split up, but we did, and this is where we’re at.” The Beady Eye star also revealed that he thought his brother acts “like he’s been abducted.”

“But you know I love him,” he said. “We split up nearly 13 years ago. It’s ridiculous. We can go on about whose fault it is, but he’s his own man. If he really wanted to get in contact, for my mum’s sake, he could do it, but he obviously doesn’t want to. There are only so many olive branches you can offer.”

Olive branches have been freely forthcoming from Liam. He rung in the New Year in 2021 with a heartfelt plea on social media. “HNY Noel love you long time 2021 is our year c’mon you know LG x,” he tweeted. Later last year he also insisted he would reform the band for free after Noel said he’d do it for £100million.

Liam has enough to concentrate on without Oasis anyway. He performed his new solo single, ‘Everything’s Electric’, at last week’s Brit Awards. It was co-written by Dave Grohl, who also plays drums on the song.

Will 2022 finally be the year we see Oasis reunite? Liam will probably have to reach out with a few more olive branches just yet.

Check out ‘Everything’s Electric’ (Live from The Brit Awards 2022) by Liam Gallagher: