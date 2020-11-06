Someone’s living their best life after they stole the extravagant custom truck of Marshmello and took it for a wild joyride.

In early 2019, Marshmello casually dropped half a million dollars on a custom Hennessey Ford VelociRaptor truck, as you do. The beast is 26 feet long, has 2 extra wheels for a 6×6 conversion, and even comes with a train horn. Put another way, it stands out from the crowd.

According to TMZ, Marshmello’s precious vehicle was stolen after he dropped it off to get serviced at a Malibu Ford dealership. The keys were in the vehicle, meaning the suspected thief had easy access to take the truck out for a spin. Now that’s one way to redistribute the wealth.

A classic police chase ensued between the thief and LA County Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol. It ended at, of all places, a Taco Bell. After pulling into the fast food joint’s parking lot, the driver took a sharp turn and crashed into a utility pole. They were then arrested for felony evading and possession of a stolen car.

#Pursuit of a Hennessy Velociraptor truck ends with a crash into a light pole. Driver now in custody wanted for DUI and reckless driving. #KCAL9 News at 9. pic.twitter.com/Wqa9hSX2Rh — Juan Fernandez (@NewsJuan) November 5, 2020

We’re sure that Marshmello will be able to cover the costs of repairing the truck. He might want to trust the truck with a new car dealership next time though.

Marshmello won’t be counting this as one of his best linkups of 2020. The superstar DJ has been teaming up with a variety of collaborators on tracks recently. He paired up with Demi Lovato for ‘OK Not to Be OK’, with Juice WRLD on ‘Come & Go’, and with Halsey on ‘Be Kind’.

His Juice WRLD collaboration was his biggest hit of the three, reaching number two in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. Marshmello’s fourth studio album, Joytime IV, was scheduled to be released this year but no specific date has been given yet.

Check out ‘Come & Go’ by Marshmello and Juice WRLD: