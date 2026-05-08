The much-hyped Oasis documentary, which follows the reunion of the Gallagher brothers and their world tour comeback, officially has a release date.

Per Rolling Stone, the currently untitled film will feature joint interviews with both Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher, the first together in decades.

It is currently set to be released in select cinemas on September 11th, before beig available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu worldwide.

The documentary is produced by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, who have previously helmed LCD Soundsystem’s 2012 concert film, Shut Up and Play the Hits.

In a statement, Knight shared his excitement for the project.

“I genuinely cannot wait for the world to see this film,” Knight said.

“I believe it captures the spirit and emotion of a global cultural moment and does justice to the wit and genius of two exceptional people. I wanted to tell the story of the brothers and the band, but just as important, the story of the fans whose lives the music has touched and sometimes changed forever.”

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As revealed back in March 2025, the project was confirmed despite Liam Gallagher previously telling fans a doco was “not happening.”

In Australia, over 320,000 fans turned out for the five history-making, sold-out shows throughout last November.

“Thanks for putting up with us. We know we were dickheads sometimes,” Liam Gallagher told the crowd. “Your support has put us back on the map. Respect! You’ve got a lovely fucking country. See you again.”

Fans proudly donned their favourite band colours and the classic three stripes — many sporting merch from the ‘Live ’25’ pop-up stores — at the shows. While the first Melbourne gig came with some hiccups – like a concertgoer launching flares into the crowd – Rolling Stone AU/NZ gave it a 5/5 review, saying the 2025 version of Oasis is “the best we’ve seen”.