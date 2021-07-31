Slipknot have released a touching tribute video to their late drummer Joey Jordison, whose death was announced earlier this week.

As per Loudwire, the band shared the eight-and-a-half minute video accompanied by a statement on their official Facebook page on Friday, July 30th. The tribute video contains live clips, backstage footage, old pictures, and interviews with Jordison.

“Our hearts go out to Joey’s family and loved ones at this time of tremendous loss,” the statement said. “Joey Jordison’s art, talent, and spirit could not be contained or be held back. Joey’s impact on Slipknot, on our lives, and on the music that he loved, is incalculable. Without him there would be no us. We mourn his loss with the entire Slipknot family. We love you, Joey.”

Jordison joined Slipknot in 1995 and departed in 2013. In an interview with Metal Hammer in 2016, Jordison had spoken about suffering from acute transverse myelitis, the symptoms of which started appearing while touring in 2010 with his other band Murderdolls.

It wasn’t diagnosed until much later, however, leading to the loss of use of Jordison’s left leg. The disease temporarily caused him to be unable to play the drums before rehabilitation. “I got myself back up, and I got myself in the gym, and I got myself back in therapy to beat this fucking shit,” he told Metal Hammer. “If I can do it, you can do it. To people with multiple sclerosis, transverse myelitis or anything like that, I’m living proof that you can beat that shit.”

Jordison sadly passed away in his sleep on Monday, July 26th, at the age of just 46. Tributes have been pouring in from the music world ever since, including his former Slipknot bandmates Corey Taylor, Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan, and Jim Root posting solid blocks of black colour on social media to mourn his death.

Watch the Slipknot tribute video to Joey Jordison below: