South Park has once again savagely swung at Donald Trump, this time taking aim at the US President’s trade policy, with beloved Labubu dolls caught in the crossfire.

Out on Wednesday (September 3rd), the new episode’s description reads: “Butters experiences the reality of tariffs when he has to buy a Labubu doll for his girlfriend’s birthday”.

In a 15-second teaser, per Rolling Stone, two students feud over whether one of their Labubu dolls is real or fake, leading to a meeting with the school’s new guidance counsellor, Jesus.

The teaser clip also shows Trump descending the stairs of Air Force One, with Satan, his sheepish-looking lover, following behind him.

It is the latest attack on Trump and his administration since the show’s return for Season 27 this year.

In the first episode’s explosive premiere on July 27th they satirised part of Paramount’s pre-merger lawsuit settlement with Trump, after the President accused CBS News’ 60 Minutes of election interference for how it edited an interview with Kamala Harris. South Park skewered the PSA arrangement with a phony spot showing a fully nude Trump wandering the desert with a “teeny tiny” penis.