The first-ever Splendour XR virtual festival took place this weekend and it tried to make up for not being able to attend a festival irl.

Now there’s more good news – they’ve unveiled Splendour XR RELIVE, the way to watch the virtual festival on demand for one extra week. So whether you already watched Splendour XR and want to rewatch your favourite artists or whether you missed out on the event entirely, the RELIVE ticket is the way to go.

RELIVE gives you on demand, 7-day access to all artist sets, with each set being created specifically for Splendour XR. Rewind the most intoxicating performances. Skip the ‘meh’ ones. You’re in control.

With a RELIVE ticket, you’ll get access to all sets from the Amphitheatre, Mix Up and GW McLennan stages. You’ll also see unseen director’s cut performances from Charli XCX, Aurora, Band of Horses, What So Not, Hot Dub Time Machine, and Aussie legends King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard. And there’s a lot to explore in total – with 50 performances and over 60 hours of footage, 7 days might not even be enough time.

The Splendour XR Relive is now available for just $19.99 and will run from today, July 26th, until Sunday, August 1st. It will be available on mobile or browser only. And if you do get a ticket, remember that it’s valid for performances only and the virtual world will not be accessible on demand.

The lineup across the two days was absolute stacked. with both local and international talent. Violent Soho, Pond, The Chats, and Amyl and the Sniffers rocked out for Australia; CHVRCHES, Phoebe Bridgers, The Killers, and Khalid offered exciting international alternatives. See the fill lineup below and find ticket details here.

