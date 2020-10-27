Stevie Nicks gave a memorable performance at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, all while she was stupidly ill for the entire thing.

Getting into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame is something many musicians to aspire to. For Stevie Nicks, she is one of the rare few who have been inducted in the Hall Of Fame twice, first for her contributions to Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and again as a solo artist in 2019.

The 2019 ceremony was something particularly memorable and it’s not just because it was when she got inducted for the second time.

No, what made that ceremony memorable was her performance, which she did while deathly ill.

Chatting to Variety about that evening, Nicks revealed that she was ill with an awful case of double pneumonia.

“The night of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I knew before I went on stage that something was wrong with me, so I had to really pull it together,” recalled Nicks.

In fact, the Fleetwood Mac member’s illness was so bad that she was rushed to hospital the day after her Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame performance and spent a week in the ICU being treated for the aforementioned pneumonia, as well as human metapneumovirus and asthma.

“Talk about your oxygen levels going down; my oxygen levels were hardly existing,” Nicks recounted.

Nicks’ illness left her with compromised lungs and this led her to morosely talk about how COVID-19 will “kill” her. She previously talked about the risk of catching COVID-19, saying how she’ll likely “never sing again” if she got the disease.

It wasn’t just morbid talk about illnesses and COVID-19 though. Nicks also talked about various other things such as deceased peers like Tom Petty and Prince, her new concert film, and of course, ‘Dreams’ getting a second lease on life thanks to that viral skateboarding TikTok star.

We all knew Stevie Nicks was a badarse, but performing at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame while deathly ill? That’s some next level stuff.

Check out Stevie Nicks performing ‘Stand Back’ at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame: