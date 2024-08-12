Thirty Seconds to Mars have quietly cancelled their upcoming New Zealand show.

In a statement to ticket holders, Ticketmaster explained the decision was made “due to logistical considerations.”

“We regret to announce that due to logistical considerations, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the upcoming Thirty Seconds to Mars concert in Auckland scheduled for Thu 19 September 2024,” the statement read.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and continued support.”

It also said that ticket holders will receive an automatic refund. If your details have changed, or you have any refund enquiries please contact your point of purchase.”

The cancellation will come as a surprise to many Kiwi Thirty Seconds to Mars fans, with Jared Leto’s band not posting anything on social media about the show falling by the wayside.

As of just a few weeks ago, too, there appeared to still be tickets across a number of areas of the Auckland venue, suggesting poor ticket sales may be to blame for the cancellation.

Aussie Thirty Seconds to Mars fans received better news today, however, with the unveiling of the band’s support act for their upcoming Australian shows.

Sydney pop-punk band Yours Truly will open each show on Jared Leto and co.’s national tour this September.

The extensive global tour includes stops in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in September. It will also take Leto and his brother Shannon across Latin America, Europe, and North America. Last year, Leto made a splash by announcing the world tour from the Empire State Building (watch here ).

Yours Truly are gearing up for their new album Toxic, set to drop on Friday, August 16th. Toxic is the follow-up to Yours Truly’s debut album Self Care, which was named Record of the Week by Tone Deaf in 2020.

Thirty Seconds to Mars 2024 Australia Tour

Tickets available via livenation.com.au

Thursday, September 12th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, September 14th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, September 17th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD