Coldplay played at the Global Citizen festival in New York City yesterday, September 26th, and brought along Billie Eilish and Finneas for one song.

Eilish and her big brother just so happened to be playing a set at the same festival and Chris Martin seized his opportunity, inviting them round to help out with a rendition of the Coldplay classic lighters-in-the-air song ‘Fix You’.

Coldplay weren’t content with just those two pop powerhouses, bringing out other special guests Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes for ‘Yellow’; have the British rockers forgotten how to sing their own songs or something?

The band’s huge collaboration with K-pop superstars BTS, ‘My Universe’, dropped last week and Coldplay made sure to have the group perform the single with them, with BTS beaming in virtually on a big-screen.

Organised by Global Citizen, a charity aiming to end extreme poverty by 2030, it’s believed to be one of the biggest-ever international charity events. The likes of Ed Sheeran, Alessia Cara, and Lizzo also took part in the 24-hour gig to raise awareness of climate change, vaccine inequality, and famine.

Over 60 artists performed in the festival in places including New York City, London, and Seoul. The whole thing kicked off on Saturday in Paris, with Elton John playing in front of the Eiffel Tower. Tens of thousands of people attended the concerts with millions more watching from home.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even came onstage at point at the New York City event, calling for access to COVID-19 vaccines to be treated “as a basic human right.”

Check out ‘Fix You’ by Coldplay ft. Billie Eilish and Finneas at the Global Citizen Festival:

Check out ‘Yellow’ by Coldplay ft. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes at the Global Citizen Festival:

Check out ‘My Universe’ by Coldplay ft. BTS at the Global Citizen Festival: