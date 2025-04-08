Azealia Banks has again taken to social media to throw a number of explicit accusations toward the Australia music industry.

The controversial rapper unloaded a fresh tirade over the weekend that took aim at the live music industry, visa restrictions, and the country’s cultural identity.

The drama began when a fan on X (formerly Twitter) commented, “Saying all this but you won’t come back to Australia…” – prompting Banks to let loose with a scathing reply.

“Because the live music sector of Australia has been frequently abusing business liquidation laws to scam international artists/booking agencies out of money and it’s a very big trend that Australian authorities are doing nothing about,” she wrote.

From there, Banks went on to blast the state of Australia’s economy, criticise the country’s treatment of Indigenous people, and accuse the government of hypocrisy for censoring certain music acts, among other crude and salacious remarks.

Banks claimed international artists won’t come back to Australia unless they’re paid in full – in euros or sterling – and through territories that avoid Australian tax laws.

She also had strong words about a missed opportunity for Megan Thee Stallion, alleging that the rapper was denied a visa due to a teenage assault charge.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The comments relate to Megan Thee Stallion pulling out of her headlining appearance at Festival X just days before the event in 2022. At the time, organisers cited “unforeseen circumstances,” but didn’t elaborate.

None of this is new for Banks, who has been trading shots at Australia for years.

Last year, after cancelling shows in Brisbane and Melbourne, she declared, “This place makes me utterly miserable,” and slammed the “WEAK ASS CURRENCY.”

She also called the country a “vacuum of off-brand British culture,” described Tame Impala as “cheesy,” and posted about regretting the trip entirely: “My gut instinct told me not to come down here and stay my ass home. Next time I’ll listen to myself, because I’m more often than not… always right.”

In another post, she simply wrote: “$1 AUD = .61 USD.”

Banks didn’t stop there. She also took aim at fellow artist Mallrat, writing: “Like it’s no shade but if I can collab with f**ing Mallrat, I can definitely do a song with Doechii and Doja… Lol nobody asked for a Mallrat collab.”

She added: “I really do pity Australian artists, they are always like SO LATE to the global table.”

Her 2023 Australian tour was also marred by drama. After performing one show, Banks pulled out of her remaining dates, citing a previous traumatic experience in Brisbane where an object was thrown at her during a performance.

“That was the most racist, most demoralising experience of my f***ing life,” she said on Instagram. “And right now I’m on a really good track.”

Promoters Bizarro, who were involved in the tour, hit back, calling her “disgraceful.” Banks responded by labelling them “pubic lice,” claiming she wasn’t paid, and adding: “Y’all white people down here are broke and racist LMAO. I flew all the way across the world to go home empty-handed. Sweet. I will not be back.”

She then compared pursuing legal action against them to charity: “I’d spend a lot more money trying to sue these Australian promoters for their little Australian pennies than I would if you just count it as charity.”

Australian Banks fans need not stress, though—the rapper claimed she had an awful time here back in 2022 and vowed to never come back, but she has returned since. Twice.