Kanye West has dropped an official video for one of the Donda tracks, ‘Come to Life’, featuring footage from one of his many listenings events.

As per Complex, the rapper released the clip today, September 2nd, and the footage comes from his most recent Donda listening event which took place at Soldier Field in Chicago last week. And it’s packed with intriguing moments: Kim Kardashian (who he may or may not be getting back together with, who honestly knows) makes a surprise appearances towards the end of the track, while Kanye also seemingly gets on fire.

The Soldier Field listening event was live-streamed via Apple Music on Thursday, August 26th, but the Come to Life clip will be an extra chance to witness what happened for fans who missed out. In a very Kanye move, he reportedly attempted to get his actual childhood home rebuilt in the stadium but had to settle for just recreating it after being denied a permit from the city. The rich really do have it hard sometimes.

The release of the ‘Come to Life’ video follows the sudden release of Donda on Sunday, August 29th, which supposedly took even Kanye by surprise. Come to Life is just one of an astounding 27 tracks in an absolutely stacked record. The lengthy list of featured artists includes Travis Scott, Baby Keem, Kid Cudi, Lil Durk and, most controversially, DaBaby and Marilyn Manson.

Donda received mixed reviews but that didn’t stop it being a commercial success: the album broke Apple Music’s 2021 U.S. record for most streams in the first 24 hours of a release with a massive 60 million plays. It also had 94 million worldwide streams on Spotify. The project is also projected to move around 350,000 units in its debut week, according to HITS Daily Double.

