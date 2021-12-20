Everyone loves a good song mashup and Phoebe Bridgers is no different, especially when one of her own songs is involved.

One clever Twitter user, @early_boiii, shared a clip featuring a combination of the lyrics of Bridgers’ ‘Kyoto’ with the iconic guitar riff from ‘Mr. Brightside‘ by The Killers. The footage flits between Bridgers on Saturday Night Live and Brandon Flowers and co. rocking out in Las Vegas.

“This fucks,” was Bridgers’ succinct introduction to the mashup when she shared it on her own Twitter and after watching it, you’ll probably be inclined to agree.

Bridgers and The Killers, of course, are no strangers to each other. Earlier this year, they collaborated on the song ‘Runaway Horses’, taken from the latter’s seventh studio album Pressure Machine.

Bridgers has also covered The Killers on several occasions before, including giving a rendition of ‘Human’ alongside her Better Oblivion Community Center bandmate Conor Oberst in 2019.

And Flowers sounds like the love is reciprocated. “She has a little bit of Wild West in her,” he recently told NME. “She has rodeo people in her bloodline. She brought a sadness to the song that’s integral to it, but also inherent in her. It was the perfect combination.”

Bridgers might not have released a new album this year but she’s still been everywhere. She appeared on Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of Red, which she sounded very happy about. She covered ‘Nothing Else Matters’ for the 30th anniversary reissue of Metallica‘s seminal The Black Album. She even reunited with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus as boygenius for the first time in a few years.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

It’s been a big month for music mashups. Last week saw one YouTuber drop a genuinely good combination of Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’ and the Christmas classic ‘Deck the Halls’.

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

Check out the mashup of ‘Kyoto’ and ‘Mr. Brightside’ below: