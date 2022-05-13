The Kid Laroi is entering the metaverse next week with a free concert on the Encore app.

The Australian rapper will perform fan favourites live on Encore on Tuesday, May 17th at 12pm AEST (Monday, May 16th at 7pm PT). Encore is an interactive live music app co-founded by Kid Cudi.

“Music is Art. Art has Value,” is how the official website describes it. Encore is re-imagining how music artists can make money by connecting them directly to their fans through live, interactive experiences in the metaverse.

The concert is completely free for fans to attend via the Encore app, which can be downloaded here. It will see The Kid Laroi follow in the footsteps of artists like Cudi, Trippie Redd, SSGKobe, and Lil Uzi Vert in performing on Encore.

Last month, The Kid Laroi released ‘Thousand Miles’, his first new music of 2022. It was the rapper’s first single as lead artist since last year’s huge Justin Bieber collaboration ‘Stay’. ‘Thousand Miles’ is co-written by Laroi alongside Andrew Watman, Louis Bell, and Billy Walsh. Frequent Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone collaborator Andrew Watt handled production duties with Bell.

Laroi will be hoping that "Thousand Miles' achieves even just a small slice of the mammoth success of previous single 'Stay': that song became the biggest hit of his career to date, topping the charts in over 20 countries around the world, including in the U.S., New Zealand, and Australia. As it stands, 'Thousand Miles' has reached number four on the ARIA Singles Chart and number 15 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. In less good news, the rapper just parted ways with manager Adam Leber, leading to his search for a third manager in just one year.

