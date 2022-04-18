Travis Scott didn’t make an official appearance at Coachella 2022 this weekend, but he did perform at a nearby after party.

According to TMZ, the rapper arrived at the Bootsy Bellows shindig in La Quinta around 3 a.m. and jumped into the DJ booth for an impromptu set.

Performing five of his songs in the “stripped down” show – reportedly similar to the set he performed at a pre-Oscars party last month – Scott at one point played DJ as well. With his appearance starting only an hour before the party wound down, the dwindling audience reportedly seemed to “dig” his efforts.

Scott was scheduled to headline Coachella 2020 alongside Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine, before the event was cancelled due to COVID.

Scott’s headliner status was called into question after the Astroworld 2021 tragedy that led to 10 people’s deaths, and he was subsequently dropped from the show.

Scott offered to play Coachella for free after his dismissal, but that didn’t work out. There is now a petition calling for Scott to perform at the festival in 2023.

Coachella 2022 originally advertised Kanye West, Billie Eilish, and Harry Styles as its headliners, and West was planning to bring Scott out during his set. However, two weeks before the first festival weekend was scheduled, West backed out of the event amidst a slew of controversial headlines and Instagram rants.

West had suggested in February that he would pull out of the event if fellow headliner Billie Eilish – who made history this weekend as the youngest person to headline Coachella at the age of 20 – refused to apologise to Scott for a perceived insult when she stopped mid-show to help a fan following the Astroworld tragedy.

Eilish said she “literally never said a thing about Travis” and “was just helping a fan.” The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia headlined in West’s place.

It appears that Scott is putting the past behind him, though, and forging ahead with his music career.

His new album Utopia is on it’s way – billboards advertising the release popped up along the I-10 highway to Coachella a week before the event.

As Variety reported, the four billboards in succession read: “PSST…” followed by Scott’s Cactus Jack company logo, followed by, “Looking for UTOPIA?” and lastly, “WRONG WAY!”

Travis Scott UTOPIA Billboards spotted in California! pic.twitter.com/TBj6QsVG73 — SAINT (@saint) April 10, 2022

While there isn’t an official release date yet, HipHop 24-7 claimed an unnamed source revealed the album would be out “probably in June.”