Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Dave Grohl has delivered a cover of the Velvet Underground classic ‘Rock & Roll’ as a swan song to his Hanukkah Sessions series.

Over the eight evenings of Hanukkah, Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin have delivered eight covers of songs by Jewish artists.

Together, the dynamic duo cracked off covers of Beastie Boys ‘Sabotage,’ Mountain’s ‘Mississippi Queen,’ Bob Dylan’s ‘Rainy Day Women #12 & 35,’ The Knack’s ‘Frustrated,‘ Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling,’ Peaches’ ‘Fuck the Pain Away,’ and Elastica’s ‘Connection.’

Now, they’ve tried their hand at mastering the Velvet Underground’s 1968 masterpiece, ‘Rock & Roll.’ The cover was accompanied by a lengthy statement, bidding adieu to 2020.

“As 2020 comes to a close and another Hanukkah ends (my first!) I am reminded of the two things that have gotten me through this year: music and hope,” Grohl wrote.

“This project, which initially began as a silly idea, grew to represent something much more important to me. It showed me that the simple gesture of spreading joy and happiness goes a long way, and as we look forward, we should all make an effort to do so, no matter how many candles are left to light on the menorah.

“Toda Raba to Greg for being a musical genius and spending 2 1/2 days barnstorming through these songs together. You never fail to amaze me. Big round of applause for Markus Rutledge, the poor soul that had only 24 hours (8 days in a row) to churn out each of these videos for us! You deserve a medal for sleep deprivation! Huge hearts for the force of nature known as Peaches! You brought the real. And, of course to all of you for joining in on the fun. I hope that you enjoyed watching.”

Check out Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin cover ‘Rock & Roll’ by the Velvet Underground:

He continued, “So, sing along one last time to “Rock and Roll” by The Velvet Underground, a song about music and hope, and let’s keep spreading the joy and happiness. It goes a long way.”

Trust Dave Grohl to end this hellfire of a year with a message of hope that feels genuinely inspiring.