The new summery single from Benji Lewis, ‘Polaroids’, sees him teaming with actor Inbar Lavi (Eve on the Netflix series Lucifer). The pair first connected over social media during last year’s lockdown. A mutual appreciation for each other’s work soon led to them setting up a virtual collaboration session.

“I started talking to Inbar about a year ago now,” Benji said. “I already knew of her by her role in a series that I was really into called Imposters, and when she told me she really connected with one of my songs (‘Drift’) and would love to try creating something in that similar vibe together, I was definitely curious to say the least.

With its nostalgic tint, ‘Polaroids’ will have you recalling those fond summertime memories of past years. A sense of connection is palpable, and after listening to the song you’ll be yearning to be on a beach surrounded by your nearest and dearest.

Benji continued: “Listening to the song makes me smile and want to jump around. I hope it can brighten up your days and be part of your special sunny moments and memories.

To mark the release of ‘Polaroids’, we caught up with Benji as part of our popular Get To Know series to find out more about his life and music.

‘Polaroids’ is available everywhere now via AWAL.

Check out ‘Polaroids’ by Benji Lewis:

How did your artist name come about?

During high school as I did music, more solo stuff and being a part of some bands, I thought about my stage name and what I wanted it to be. I was already going by Benji (short for Benjamin) and thought to see how my middle name Lewis sounded with it. Benji Lewis sounded cool and so it stuck. I eventually not only went by that for just music, but I also legally changed my name to make Lewis my surname. Being my own person and going on creating a life for myself as me, no past hang ups.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I would say my music sounds similar to what you would maybe hear on the radio, on some of the main stations. They call that pop music, Nonna. It will make you feel different emotions, this new one will have you feeling warm, like I’m giving you a nice big hug when I’m not there to give you one.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

I feel I have to mention ‘Drift’, that is the song that a lot of people have heard of or know of. It’s about all those good feelings and chasing summer and having no regrets. Another one that comes to mind, one of my favourites, is ‘Came Back’. It’s a simple pop ballad, lullaby kind of style. I sing-talk the verses, and it just feels so natural, raw and honest. It’s about going back somewhere for love, for that one you have started to see a future with and hoping they see and believe it too.

What do you love about your hometown?

Oh Melbourne. I love summer here as well as Christmas. One of my favourite beach spots is in Sandringham, but more near the Yacht club, it’s really nice and usually a lot quieter. I also love getting out for walks and being around my friends and family. Carlton has always been good to me as well, Little Italy. If you haven’t been to Brunettis and you are in Melbourne or come through, please go there, asap.

Career highlight so far?

I would say up until COVID-19 I was just enjoying releasing music, working with great people and being able to travel and see the world as I do that. I spent a lot of time in Europe and L.A.. I can’t wait to get back to Paris, different parts of Italy, and L.A. when it makes sense again soon.

Check out ‘Drift’ by Benji Lewis:

Fave non-music hobby?

I watch a lot of TV shows and movies. Most recently I finished the newest seasons of Never Have I Ever and Atypical on Netflix and I also watched the Disney movie, Luca, with my eldest sister Catherine and my nieces and nephew. The second half of this movie had me tearing up, it got me good.

What’s on your dream rider?

If I have lollies (Haribo gummy bears, cherries, or some natural confect) and water for before and during the show and some vodka, espresso martini or some sparkling to drink for after the show I’m happy.

Dream music collaboration?

Lately I’m just enjoying working with who I feel drawn to at the time or who comes along, or who I cross paths with organically. I will say I am loving music from an artist called Catie Turner lately, she has such a beautiful voice and delivers. The song by her called ‘Love On The Moon’ is favourite. Also Lizzy McAlpine and her album Give Me A Minute. WOW. So maybe with writers and artists like them. They have it sounding so effortless and smooth, I know they put so much of themselves and work really hard on their material for it to come across like this. I respect that a lot.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I see myself in a nice open apartment, with beautiful natural light and fresh air flow. Maybe in L.A.. Working with great people, team and musicians. Happy, travelling between Melbourne, L.A., and Europe when I can.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

See this is a funny one because I’m one of those singers that avoids karaoke because I don’t overly enjoy the pressure. But it can be fun if I’m with a good crowd and friends. So, I don’t have a go-to, please don’t judge me. My cousin Melissa loves karaoke and would be happy to perform any Kylie song for you, anytime, anywhere.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Two come to mind. A previous manager and friend said to me when working on my first ever EP that there’s no rush to get it done. It’s good music and if it’s good music it doesn’t matter when it’s released, it will be good when it’s ready. Another thing is to not worry or think about the things you can’t control or that are out of your hands. Do your best, do everything you can to put yourself in the best position with anything and then let it go, let it be.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

That I love getting down to some Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, SZA, Beyonce. The new one from Normani featuring Cardi B makes you want to dance. I’m a big fan of Ariana Grande too, the live performance she did this year with The Weeknd of ‘Save Your Tears’ is on repeat for me, it makes me so happy.

Check out ‘New Day’ by Benji Lewis: