This Sunday, October 10th, is the annual Hug A Drummer Day, the Easter equivalent of musician-related holidays.

It’s the day to make sure the drummer in your life knows that they’re appreciated. They’re hardworking, they’re talented, and even though you might rag on them occasionally, they’re an important part of your band.

And for every Dave Grohl, there’s a drummer that flies under the radar; for every John Bonham, there’s a stick man whose beat goes underappreciated.

To mark Hug A Drummer Day, let’s acknowledge together 5 of the most underrated drummers in music history.

Ringo Starr

Please sir, put that pitchfork down. Ringo has become a subject of derision, the least-liked Beatle, the least-talented Beatle. While both of these are probably true, you can’t be the drummer for one of the best bands of all time and not be proficient in your role.

Ringo wasn’t a flashy performer, never craving the limelight, but this complemented the egos of McCartney and Lennon ahead of him. He kept it simple, he kept it effective, and his drumming was incredibly complementary to a Beatles song structure.

Charlie Watts

The world lost a true great this year with the death of The Rolling Stones drummer. Watts was the band’s quiet man, always overshadowed by the exuberance of Mick Jagger and the skills of Keith Richards. But, like Ringo, his solid foundation was key to the success of the Stones.

And he also offered more innovation than someone like Ringo: his ability to play in a manner of styles, loud and fast, quiet and slow, deserve more credit. If he had been in a more democratic outfit, his tenacity and talent might have been more obvious.