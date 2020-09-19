It can be a bit difficult to keep up with what is going on with Kanye West but luckily there’s a newsletter that’ll help keep you in the loop.

In just the last couple of weeks, West has had to get a cortisone shot in has hand texting too much, got booted off the Wisconsin ballot by mere seconds, and declared himself to be the “new Moses” on Twitter.

But it seems like that was just an appetiser to the main course because the rapper went on to pee on one of his Grammy awards as part of a ridiculously long Twitter rant against the music industry.

He then gave everyone whiplash by bringing Taylor Swift into whatever he’s doing (again) by loudly declaring that he’s going to do what he can to get her masters back into her hands.

So yeah, there’s been a lot of Kanye West drama in these last few weeks or so and it can be a bit hard to keep up.

However, we have a solution to help people stay up to speed on what’s going on with this debacle: the Hip Hop Observer.

GREATNESS IN THE MAKING pic.twitter.com/ndsS8OXkf6 — ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020

Rather than having to comb through the internet in order to figure out what’s going on with Kanye, we’ll deliver all you need to know directly to your inbox.

But while Kanye West may be the name that’s dominating all the headlines in the hip hop world, he is far from the only thing that’s covered by the Hip Hop Observer newsletter.

In addition to the Kanye West rollercoaster, the Hip Hop Observer has also covered big stories like JamarzOnMarz performing an online concert in support of refugee artists, updates on whether Eminem is releasing music, Lil Nas X releasing a kid’s book, and the copyright lawsuit Nicki Minaj found herself in.

Hell, it even covered some weirder hip hop stories like Lupe Fiasco’s Obama criticism coming back to bite him in the arse and Travis Scott inadvertently wrecking havoc on Maccas.

So if you want to stay up to date with all things hip hop, in-depth analyses about artists and albums, and whatever Kanye West does next, sign up to the Hip Hop Observer right here.

