Pre-teen prodigy Nandi Bushell has been somewhat quiet since performing at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London, but she is back with a new cover of Eminem’s ‘Rap God’.

In the video’s caption Bushell says it has been six months since she shared her last cover, and she has been busy working on original songs as well as her “speed and consistency”.

No surprise, then, she chose Eminem’s rapid-fire 2013 track to come back with.

Elsewhere in her caption, she shouted out HAL, the drummer for the Japanese rock band CVLTE who has also enjoyed some Internet fame in recent years.

Guess who’s back? My first new cover in almost 6 months! #rapgod by @eminem! Inspired by the awesome drummer @halcvlte – I am still working on my original songs. Coming soon! I can’t wait for you to hear them. Working on my speed and consistency. #eminem #vad506 @RolandGlobal pic.twitter.com/yh4PX84r9r — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) November 5, 2022

Bushell (who is now 12) has jammed with Queen’s Roger Taylor, performed ‘I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor’ with Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders, and won the approval of Red Hot Chili Peppers (covering ‘Under The Bridge’), Pixies (covering ‘Where Is My Mind?’) and Slipknot (covering ‘Duality’).

Love Eminem? Get the latest Eminem news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The pint-sized rocker was instrumental in the Foo Fighters hit ‘Everlong’ having a surprise chart resurgence late last year, after she performed the track with the band live in Los Angeles.

The song reached Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs (19), Hot Alternative Songs (17), and Hot Hard Rock Songs (2) charts for the first time, a long 14 years after it was first released in 1997.

As per Billboard, in the August 27th-September 2nd tracking week, ‘Everlong’ drew 2.6 million U.S. streams, up 4%, according to MRC Data. It sold 1,000 downloads too, an increase of 150%. ‘Everlong’ also returned at number five on Hard Rock Digital Song Sales, number 19 on both Rock Digital Song Sales and Alternative Digital Song Sales, and rose 21-20 on Hard Rock Streaming Songs.

Bushell’s debut original single ‘The Shadows’ was released last month.

Inspired by her father’s issues with mental health as his autoimmune disease worsened, Bushell wrote the song to help cheer her father up.

“He would describe his feelings to me and I would put them into lyrics letting him know, I would be there for him,” Bushell said. “My Dad is now doing much better, he is on medication that is helping with his autoimmune disease and has recovered from his depression.”

Watch ‘The Shadows’ by Nandi Bushell: