It’s that time of year again – before Christmas arrives, December is now all about comparing our Spotify Wrapped results.
The steaming platform released their roundup of the most-listened music of the year so prepare yourself for your social media feeds to be bombarded with music statistics for the next few days.
After high-fiving myself for being in the 0.5% of Fleet Foxes listeners this year, I had a look at the world’s listening habits in 2021.
A lot of the stats weren’t surprising. Bad Bunny was again the most streamed artist in the world, followed by Taylor Swift and BTS in second and third place.
The top song of 2021 was – you guessed it – ‘drivers license’ by new pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo. That was followed by Lil Nas X’s ‘MONTERO ‘Call Me By Your Name’ and ‘STAY’ by The Kid LAROI, representing Australia in the global stats.
Rodrigo also took the top spot for most streamed album with SOUR, beating out Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia and Justin Bieber’s Justice to number one.
One of the most fascinating insights was the most popular albums released at least 20 years ago: it was revealed that Rumours by Fleetwood Mac, Nevermind by Nirvana, and Hybrid Theory by Linkin Park were the biggest throwback albums of 2021.
So before you rush off to post your own Spotify Wrapped 2021 results for everyone to judge, check out the full list of the world’s listening habits this year below.
Most Streamed Artists Globally
01. Bad Bunny
02. Taylor Swift
03. BTS
04. Drake
05. Justin Bieber
Most Streamed Artists in the US
01. Drake
02. Taylor Swift
03. Juice WRLD
04. Kanye West
05. Bad Bunny
Most Streamed Albums Globally
01. SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo
02. Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa
03. Justice by Justin Bieber
04. = by Ed Sheeran
05. Planet Her by Doja Cat
Most Streamed Albums in the US
01. SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo
02. Dangerous: The Double Album by Morgan Wallen
03. Planet Her by Doja Cat
04. Justice by Justin Bieber
05. Legends Never Die by Juice WRLD
Most Streamed Songs Globally
01. ‘drivers license’ by Olivia Rodrigo
02. ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ by Lil Nas X
03. ‘STAY (with Justin Bieber)’ by The Kid LAROI
04. ‘good 4 u’ by Olivia Rodrigo
05. ‘Levitating (feat. DaBaby)’ by Dua Lipa
Most Streamed Songs in the US
01. ‘drivers license’ by Olivia Rodrigo
02. ‘good 4 u’ by Olivia Rodrigo
03. ‘Kiss Me More’ (feat. SZA) by Doja Cat
04. ‘Heat Waves’ by Glass Animals
05. ‘Levitating (feat. DaBaby)’ by Dua Lipa
Most Popular Podcasts Globally
01. The Joe Rogan Experience
02. Call Her Daddy
03. Crime Junkie
04. TED Talks Daily
05. The Daily
Most Popular Podcasts in the US
01. The Joe Rogan Experience
02. Crime Junkie
03. Call Her Daddy
04. The Daily
05. NPR News Now