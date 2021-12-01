It’s that time of year again – before Christmas arrives, December is now all about comparing our Spotify Wrapped results.

The steaming platform released their roundup of the most-listened music of the year so prepare yourself for your social media feeds to be bombarded with music statistics for the next few days.

After high-fiving myself for being in the 0.5% of Fleet Foxes listeners this year, I had a look at the world’s listening habits in 2021.

A lot of the stats weren’t surprising. Bad Bunny was again the most streamed artist in the world, followed by Taylor Swift and BTS in second and third place.

The top song of 2021 was – you guessed it – ‘drivers license’ by new pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo. That was followed by Lil Nas X’s ‘MONTERO ‘Call Me By Your Name’ and ‘STAY’ by The Kid LAROI, representing Australia in the global stats.

Rodrigo also took the top spot for most streamed album with SOUR, beating out Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia and Justin Bieber’s Justice to number one.

One of the most fascinating insights was the most popular albums released at least 20 years ago: it was revealed that Rumours by Fleetwood Mac, Nevermind by Nirvana, and Hybrid Theory by Linkin Park were the biggest throwback albums of 2021.

So before you rush off to post your own Spotify Wrapped 2021 results for everyone to judge, check out the full list of the world’s listening habits this year below.

Most Streamed Artists Globally

01. Bad Bunny

02. Taylor Swift

03. BTS

04. Drake

05. Justin Bieber

Most Streamed Artists in the US

01. Drake

02. Taylor Swift

03. Juice WRLD

04. Kanye West

05. Bad Bunny

Most Streamed Albums Globally

01. SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo

02. Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa

03. Justice by Justin Bieber

04. = by Ed Sheeran

05. Planet Her by Doja Cat

Most Streamed Albums in the US

01. SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo

02. Dangerous: The Double Album by Morgan Wallen

03. Planet Her by Doja Cat

04. Justice by Justin Bieber

05. Legends Never Die by Juice WRLD

Most Streamed Songs Globally

01. ‘drivers license’ by Olivia Rodrigo

02. ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ by Lil Nas X

03. ‘STAY (with Justin Bieber)’ by The Kid LAROI

04. ‘good 4 u’ by Olivia Rodrigo

05. ‘Levitating (feat. DaBaby)’ by Dua Lipa

Most Streamed Songs in the US

01. ‘drivers license’ by Olivia Rodrigo

02. ‘good 4 u’ by Olivia Rodrigo

03. ‘Kiss Me More’ (feat. SZA) by Doja Cat

04. ‘Heat Waves’ by Glass Animals

05. ‘Levitating (feat. DaBaby)’ by Dua Lipa

Most Popular Podcasts Globally

01. The Joe Rogan Experience

02. Call Her Daddy

03. Crime Junkie

04. TED Talks Daily

05. The Daily

Most Popular Podcasts in the US

01. The Joe Rogan Experience

02. Crime Junkie

03. Call Her Daddy

04. The Daily

05. NPR News Now

Check out ‘drivers license’ by Olivia Rodrigo: